EMCC opens MACCC North Divison play with huge win

For the third time in a row the Lions held opposing team to a single score for the entire game
(Source: EMCC Athletics)
(Source: EMCC Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lions get a big win Thursday night against Mississippi Delta in their MACCC North Division opener.

East Mississippi Community College hit the road to Moorhead to play the Trojans Thursday night. The Lions scored eight touchdowns by eight different players in the game.

The Lions defense held the Trojans to a single score for the third straight game in a row. Over the last two weeks EMCC has only allowed their opponents to score one touchdown in the last two games and on Thursday they did not allow the Trojans to score one touchdown.

The Lions win 56-3 over Mississippi Delta. EMCC is now 3-0 on the season.

