EMCC reports enrollment up slightly from last fall

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to a year ago. Officials say it bucks a national trend and is the first fall-to-fall enrollment increase EMCC has had since the 2015-16 school year. While fall 2021 college enrollment numbers nationwide are not yet available, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, total enrollment for the spring at all U.S. colleges fell a collective 9.5 percent.

“The fact that our numbers are up is not a coincidence,” said EMCC president, Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said. “We have implemented numerous changes across the college to improve our enrollment and retention processes.”

The enrollment numbers for Mississippi’s colleges are compiled by the Mississippi Community College Board and are based on a preliminary head count taken each year on the 10th day of the fall semester.

“Each college reports their enrollment numbers to MCCB on the same day of the fall term. This is the standard number colleges use for benchmarking their enrollment numbers from year to year.”

Audited enrollment numbers won’t be available until next spring. EMCC enrolled 3,532 students this fall, with increases across the major campuses. Enrollment was up by 45 students compared to last year at the Scooba campus and by 44 students on the college’s Golden Triangle campus, Alsobrooks said. The Communiversity enrolled 185 students this fall, which represents a 5 percent increase over last year’s numbers, he added.

The preliminary headcount includes all students taking for-credit classes and does not reflect those students taking non-credit courses of study.

Some changes EMCC said it has adopted: EMCC District Director of Advising, Retention and Student Success Dr. Nikita L. Ashford-Ashworth, who was hired last March, said everyone in her department has shifted their focus from a transactional model to a proactive model when it comes to student interactions.



“Basically, that means we are reaching out to our students rather than waiting for them to call us,” Ashford-Ashworth said.



EMCC had a strong summer enrollment and one of the strategies was to reach out to those students to see what assistance they needed to continue their studies in the fall term.



“We engaged them all summer long,” Ashford-Ashworth said. “We have reached out to them by phone, by email and by text.”



They also promoted “Walk-in Wednesdays” for students who prefer face-to-face advising.



EMCC’s Enrollment Management department also implemented changes to modernize their communication and recruiting efforts. Among other things, they have implemented Ellucian CRM Recruit, a software system that tracks all interactions with students and displays them on a dashboard for quick reference. The department is also utilizing software that allows for mass notifications to targeted students via email and texts.



Traditional recruiting efforts, such as high school visits and campus tours that were on hold last year because of COVID-19, have also resumed and dual enrollment advisors are now serving as recruiters as well.









