Advertisement

EMCC reports enrollment up slightly from last fall

East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to...
East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to a year ago.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to a year ago. Officials say it bucks a national trend and is the first fall-to-fall enrollment increase EMCC has had since the 2015-16 school year. While fall 2021 college enrollment numbers nationwide are not yet available, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, total enrollment for the spring at all U.S. colleges fell a collective 9.5 percent.

“The fact that our numbers are up is not a coincidence,” said EMCC president, Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said. “We have implemented numerous changes across the college to improve our enrollment and retention processes.”

The enrollment numbers for Mississippi’s colleges are compiled by the Mississippi Community College Board and are based on a preliminary head count taken each year on the 10th day of the fall semester.

Audited enrollment numbers won’t be available until next spring. EMCC enrolled 3,532 students this fall, with increases across the major campuses. Enrollment was up by 45 students compared to last year at the Scooba campus and by 44 students on the college’s Golden Triangle campus, Alsobrooks said. The Communiversity enrolled 185 students this fall, which represents a 5 percent increase over last year’s numbers, he added.

The preliminary headcount includes all students taking for-credit classes and does not reflect those students taking non-credit courses of study.

Some changes EMCC said it has adopted:
EMCC District Director of Advising, Retention and Student Success Dr. Nikita L. Ashford-Ashworth, who was hired last March, said everyone in her department has shifted their focus from a transactional model to a proactive model when it comes to student interactions.

“Basically, that means we are reaching out to our students rather than waiting for them to call us,” Ashford-Ashworth said.

EMCC had a strong summer enrollment and one of the strategies was to reach out to those students to see what assistance they needed to continue their studies in the fall term.

“We engaged them all summer long,” Ashford-Ashworth said. “We have reached out to them by phone, by email and by text.”

They also promoted “Walk-in Wednesdays” for students who prefer face-to-face advising.

EMCC’s Enrollment Management department also implemented changes to modernize their communication and recruiting efforts. Among other things, they have implemented Ellucian CRM Recruit, a software system that tracks all interactions with students and displays them on a dashboard for quick reference. The department is also utilizing software that allows for mass notifications to targeted students via email and texts.

Traditional recruiting efforts, such as high school visits and campus tours that were on hold last year because of COVID-19, have also resumed and dual enrollment advisors are now serving as recruiters as well.



Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front
Third Thursday, set for Sept. 16, had to be cancelled due to the threat of rain.
Third Thursday cancelled for tonight

Latest News

MVSU student to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Miss. native to compete on Food Network on Sunday
Two head-on collisions this week in same area of Highway 19 have resulted in fatalities....
Two wrecks in two days in the same location
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 764K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Dr. Harris: COVID-19 deaths at a ‘really high rate’ in Alabama