Advertisement

Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in white teen’s death in Arkansas

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s...
A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.

A special prosecutor on Friday announced the charge against former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.

Davis shot Brittain during a traffic stop June 23.

Davis, who is white, was fired in July for not turning on his body camera until the shooting occurred.

Brittain was eulogized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorneys for George Floyd’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front
Third Thursday, set for Sept. 16, had to be cancelled due to the threat of rain.
Third Thursday cancelled for tonight

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
Climate change is having a devastating impact on one of California's natural treasures: the...
EXPLAINER: Fighting fire with fire to protect sequoia trees
Trees, signs, buildings get fire protection wrap in California
Scientists aim to use genetic engineering tools to, in a sense, bring the wooly mammoth back.
Bringing back woolly mammoth goal of Silicon Valley startup
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan