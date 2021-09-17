Field Trip Friday at Mississippi Children’s Museum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Over 75 students got the chance to learn about science, infrastructure and agriculture at the Mississippi Children’s Museum for their first annual Field Trip Friday event. And students got a firsthand look at what the museum had to offer.

“We had 9 area exhibitors, local businesses, industry, and hospital leaders who are here sharing their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math with students in our area,” said Clair Huff, the museum’s director of education.

Students were able to interact with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) professionals engaging in unique and hands-on activities. Organizers said they aim to expand children’s knowledge and interest in STEAM fields.

“We have engineers from MDOT. EMEPA is teaching us about electricity. We have a great group across our area that is here to teach children about STEAM,” said Huff.

The museum provides a fun and educational place for children from all over Mississippi.

“This is a day that we really want to share the different areas of STEAM with our families and children. We want to inspire their curiosity in these areas,” said Huff.

The museum will have Science Saturday Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

