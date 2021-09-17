Justin Curtis Creer in the running for District 32 Senate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Nine candidates have qualified to run for the District 32 seat after state Sen. Sampson Jackson retired in June.

Now a former Kemper County supervisor is vying for his chance at the position.

“The Senate seat is a very important seat. Senator Jackson is a senior leader and in order to fill those shoes, it’s going to take someone who is seasoned like him as well. Someone who has a repour and relationship with both the Senate and House leadership,” said District 32 candidate, Justin Curtis Creer.

Justin Curtis Creer was a supervisor for 4 years.

During his 10 years on the board of directors for the Multi-County Community Service Agency, Creer said he pushed for many bills and initiatives.

Creer said he is striving to improve infrastructure, education, and recruiting industry to District 32.

“We need industry career jobs that are going to create long-term benefits for employees and people around here. A lot of young people, once they graduate from college or high school, they have to leave to find stable careers. We want our people to stay here. We have a ton of people from Kemper, Noxubee, and Lauderdale that are going across this country and doing awesome things. We want those people to stay here and help build our community. The only way we’re going to do that is to have those industries here in this area, “said Creer.

Creer has worked with Senate and House legislators over the years.

Creer said those relationships and partnerships are vital to making positive changes for the area.

“In order bring real industry and recruit real industry to this area. It’s going to take partnerships between all local government entities. From the city, county. We’re also going to have to partner with our local junior colleges for workforce development. Because once you go in those offices with those major corporations the first thing, they’re going to want to know is everyone on board so that’s the key to recruiting real industry to this area. I’m willing to work with whoever I need to work with to bring prosperity to this area. I have relationships with local leaders. I have relationships with state and congressional leadership,” said Creer.

The District 32 special election will be held on November 2nd.

