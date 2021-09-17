Man arrested after drug-smuggling drone found at jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - This may be one for the books.

A bizarre drug delivery inside an Orange County jail courtyard was dropped off by a drone.

“There was meth, heroin, Xanax and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” Sgt. Ryan Anderson said.

The Orange County District Attorney says Chey Smart, 41, stood somewhere outside the jail and controlled the drone.

The drugs were dropped off on Sunday, but the drone sat undetected until Tuesday.

“An inmate worker actually found the drone in the outdoor area and notified the deputies that it was located there in the ground,” Anderson said.

Detectives say the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, is serving time in jail for a similar crime.

Donovan used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the drop-off.

“The female suspect was working with the male who was controlling the drone from outside the jail to assist him in landing the drone,” Anderson said.

Detectives were able to connect the suspect to the drone hours later.

He was arrested inside an apartment he rented under a stolen identity.

Authorities found assault weapons, drugs, evidence of identity theft and the remote to the drone.

“This is the first successful recovery and investigation of a drone inside one of our custody facilities,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.