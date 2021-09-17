Advertisement

MCC pays respects to POW/MIA’s with special program

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Public Library hosts event in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College hosted a POW/MIA recognition ceremony on campus this morning.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date that’s not associated with a particular war.

In 1979, Congress and President Jimmy Carter passed resolutions making it official after families of the more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW’s and MIA’s pushed for full accountability.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to be able to pause for a few minutes and reflect on all the sacrifices the service men and women have given on our behalf,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, MCC President. “We take for granted what we have here. We really do and we’re so grateful for those who in some cases have given all so we can have what we have.”

At present, almost 82,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, The Korean War, The Vietnam War and other conflicts.

