Meridian Maker Faire returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Maker Faire is making a triumphant return after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Organizers and presenters say they’re excited to connect with the community and share their passions again and they want everyone to know that the faire is free and open to anyone.

“We’re glad to have it back; we’re glad for it to be back, for everybody to be able to come out to take a look at all the varied interests that are available and things they might think they weren’t interested in that and say, ‘oh, this looks really cool; I want to participate in that’,” said Lauri Hoyt of the Okatibbee Creek Audubon Society, which will have a display table.

The goal of the Maker Faire is to bring people together through shared interests.

“It’s good for us to get out and show everybody what is going on in the world,” Hoyt said.

A year off was a year too long for those who attend the faire every year.

“We would like you all to come out and enjoy yourselves. I think we’ll all be safe and have a good day and hope everybody comes out and enjoys it,” said Hoyt.

The faire is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.