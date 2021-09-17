Advertisement

Meridian Maker Faire returns

Meridian Maker Faire organizers prepare for the event.
Meridian Maker Faire organizers prepare for the event.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Maker Faire is making a triumphant return after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Organizers and presenters say they’re excited to connect with the community and share their passions again and they want everyone to know that the faire is free and open to anyone.

“We’re glad to have it back; we’re glad for it to be back, for everybody to be able to come out to take a look at all the varied interests that are available and things they might think they weren’t interested in that and say, ‘oh, this looks really cool; I want to participate in that’,” said Lauri Hoyt of the Okatibbee Creek Audubon Society, which will have a display table.

The goal of the Maker Faire is to bring people together through shared interests.

“It’s good for us to get out and show everybody what is going on in the world,” Hoyt said.

A year off was a year too long for those who attend the faire every year.

“We would like you all to come out and enjoy yourselves. I think we’ll all be safe and have a good day and hope everybody comes out and enjoys it,” said Hoyt.

The faire is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front
Third Thursday, set for Sept. 16, had to be cancelled due to the threat of rain.
Third Thursday cancelled for tonight

Latest News

Parents for Public Schools Celebrate 30 years
“Parents for Public Schools” celebrates 3 decades of advocacy
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
MCC pays respects to POW/MIAs with special program
East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to...
EMCC reports enrollment up slightly from last fall
MVSU student to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Miss. native to compete on Food Network on Sunday