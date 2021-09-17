Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the numbers of new cases are still “far more than we’d like to see,” and that more deaths will follow.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 9,165 people in Mississippi have died of the virus.

That means roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Of specific concern during the recent surge have been pregnant mothers.

During the pandemic, 15 pregnant women in Mississippi have died of COVID-19. Eight of those deaths occurred between July 25 and Sept. 16.