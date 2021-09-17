Advertisement

Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter's question on the types of medical...
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter's question on the types of medical personnel that are to be provided to multiple hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the numbers of new cases are still “far more than we’d like to see,” and that more deaths will follow.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 9,165 people in Mississippi have died of the virus.

That means roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Of specific concern during the recent surge have been pregnant mothers.

During the pandemic, 15 pregnant women in Mississippi have died of COVID-19. Eight of those deaths occurred between July 25 and Sept. 16.

Most Read

Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front
Third Thursday, set for Sept. 16, had to be cancelled due to the threat of rain.
Third Thursday cancelled for tonight

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 764K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Dr. Harris: COVID-19 deaths at a ‘really high rate’ in Alabama
The wait time for a COVID-19 test could soon go from a few hours to few seconds due to new...
New COVID-19 test could provide results in seconds
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Miss. AG joins Republican peers calling on Biden to reverse course on vaccine mandates