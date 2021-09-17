Mississippi State announces new assistant head coach to women’s basketball program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - On Friday Nikki McCray-Penson and the Mississippi State women’s basketball team announced the additions of Malikah Willis as an assistant coach and Peggy Knight as the Director of Recruiting for the Bulldogs.

Willis will be coming from Eastern Michigan were she spent the last year as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University but have close to two decades worth of collegiate coaching experience. Willis has also help recruit seven top-25 recruiting classes while at West Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Coach McCray-Penson said to Mississippi State Athletics, “The addition of Malikah [Willis] and Peggy [Knight] to our staff is very exciting. They both come to Mississippi State with proven experiences as student-athletes and coaches, which is important to our growth as a program. Additionally, they have a great record of development and an understanding of our culture. Malikah and Peggy are going to impact our players as well as the community of Starkville.”

When Willis was coaching at West Virginia she led three 20-win seasons and a program-best of 29 victories during the 2009-10 season. She also went to four NCAA Tournaments with the Mountaineers and had a program best of 19-0 which was the best start in program history. She helped coach Asya Bussie who was the 2009-10 All-BIG EAST Freshman team and was drafted in the second-round of the WNBA draft.

While Willis was with the Yellow Jackets she had an 81-55 overall record which included three WNIT appearances and a WNIT Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Coach McCray-Penson here at Mississippi State,” Willis said to Mississippi State Athletics. “Her energy and passion for the University and our student-athletes is infectious, and I can’t wait to help ignite our culture around the community of Starkville with our roll up the sleeves, blue-collar mentality. I’m looking forward to helping the girls grow both on and off the court.”

Peggy Knight joins the staff after spending three seasons coaching at 7A Lake Mary High School in Lake Mary, FL. She also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where she helped the Rebels get to two WNIT appearances and won their first Mountain West Conference Regular Season Championship.

Knight is a former women’s basketball athlete herself coming from Appalachian State University.

“Foremost, I am thankful for the opportunity that God has opened up for me at Mississippi State, and I do not take this opportunity lightly,” Knight said to Mississippi State Athletics. “I am excited to be a part of the Bulldog Family and the women’s basketball tradition here. I’m looking forward to elevating Coach McCray and her entire staff in enhancing the program’s success.”

