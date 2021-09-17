Ellen Elizabeth Shelton Culpepper

Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen Elizabeth Shelton Culpepper will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at New Harvest Church in Collinsville with Bro. David Dewease officiating the service. Burial will follow the service at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Culpepper, 58, a long-time resident of Collinsville, passed away September 15, 2021 at Anderson Regional Health System. The family would like to recognize and thank the medical team and staff of Anderson’s for their care and support of Mrs. Culpepper.

Known affectionately to most as “Ellie”, Mrs. Culpepper’s faith, love for her family, and talent for cooking for a crowd leaves a lasting impression on the circle of extended family and friends. Her signature catchphrase: “Love” ended every conversation, and remains a guiding truth to those she leaves behind to remember we are loved and also challenge us to go and show love to others.

Mrs. Culpepper worked in several industries, but most of her roles always related back to her amazing culinary skills. She opened and operated Culpepper Cafe in the Collinsville community for many years and also catered special events and weddings throughout the area. Her role as wife to chief of the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department allowed her to feed the men and women of the department, as well. Many fond memories were made while sharing a meal she made with such love.

A member of New Harvest Church, Mrs. Culpepper will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; most importantly, she will be remembered as a woman of faith who loved God and her family.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Chad Culpepper; children Andrew Culpepper (Courtney) of Pascagoula, and Jessie Culpepper and Lexi Culpepper Driskill (Gareth) of Collinsville; grandchildren Riley Culpepper and Grayson Driskil; sister, Valerie Shelton Miller (Patrick) of Monroe, Michigan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Culpepper was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Shelton and Joyce Shelton; and brother Tom Shelton.

Pallbearers will be: Justin Riemer, Clifton Marshall, Chris Roberts, Dan Roberts, Michael Crumley, and Josh Crumley. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua White and Michael George.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts be made to the New Harvest Church Building Fund.

Visitation will immediately precede the service at New Harvest Church in Collinsville Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m.