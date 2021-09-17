Advertisement

NICU baby graduates from Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center after 83 days

Rosaleigh Cole Ploof was born on June 25 at 25 weeks
Rosaleigh Cole Ploof was born on June 25 at 25 weeks(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NICU nurses not only got to celebrate Neonatal Nurses Week, but also a very special graduation.

Rosaleigh Cole Ploof was born on June 25 at 25 weeks and spent 83 days in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center. She weighed 1 lb, 7 ounces and was discharged on September 15 at 4 lbs, 8 ounces.

She is the daughter of Brandon Ploof and Ariana Etheridge.

NICU nurses also enjoyed other appreciation treats throughout the week!

