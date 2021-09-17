NICU baby graduates from Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center after 83 days
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NICU nurses not only got to celebrate Neonatal Nurses Week, but also a very special graduation.
Rosaleigh Cole Ploof was born on June 25 at 25 weeks and spent 83 days in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center. She weighed 1 lb, 7 ounces and was discharged on September 15 at 4 lbs, 8 ounces.
She is the daughter of Brandon Ploof and Ariana Etheridge.
NICU nurses also enjoyed other appreciation treats throughout the week!
