NICU baby graduates from Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center after 83 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NICU nurses not only got to celebrate Neonatal Nurses Week, but also a very special graduation.

Rosaleigh Cole Ploof was born on June 25 at 25 weeks and spent 83 days in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Women’s Center. She weighed 1 lb, 7 ounces and was discharged on September 15 at 4 lbs, 8 ounces.

She is the daughter of Brandon Ploof and Ariana Etheridge.

NICU nurses also enjoyed other appreciation treats throughout the week!

