Advertisement

“Parents for Public Schools” celebrates 3 decades of advocacy

Parents for Public Schools Celebrate 30 years
Parents for Public Schools Celebrate 30 years(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Mississippi birthed organization celebrates 30-years today. “Parents for Public Schools” started in Jackson in 1991 by 20 parents who believed their involvement and collective efforts within the public school system would bring positive impacts. It’s now a national movement of active parents who advocate for public schools... fighting for higher standards and better resources.

There are four chapters across our state, the closest in Philadelphia. They believe parents’ voices need to be heard when education decisions are being made...and that having strong public schools are vital. “Parent engagement is a key ingredient in that…as well as community engagement. But, our goal is not 30 more years, it’s perpetuity. We want to be around as long as there are public schools. We feel we need the voice of parents to try and make those schools the best that they can be.” Joann Mickens, National Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools, Inc. “Because parents have such a vested interest in seeing positive outcomes for student achievement, who better to speak on behalf of the children than their parents…and who better to try and lend their support to our public schools,” says Mickens.

Mickens credits the commitment of many in helping the organization reach 30-years...including Meridian’s own Phil Hardin foundation. There are a total of 12 chapters across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front
Third Thursday, set for Sept. 16, had to be cancelled due to the threat of rain.
Third Thursday cancelled for tonight

Latest News

Meridian Maker Faire organizers prepare for the event.
Meridian Maker Faire returns
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
MCC pays respects to POW/MIAs with special program
East Mississippi Community College reports a 1.5% increase in enrollment this fall compared to...
EMCC reports enrollment up slightly from last fall
MVSU student to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
Miss. native to compete on Food Network on Sunday