“Parents for Public Schools” celebrates 3 decades of advocacy

A Mississippi birthed organization celebrates 30-years today. “Parents for Public Schools” started in Jackson in 1991 by 20 parents who believed their involvement and collective efforts within the public school system would bring positive impacts. It’s now a national movement of active parents who advocate for public schools... fighting for higher standards and better resources.

There are four chapters across our state, the closest in Philadelphia. They believe parents’ voices need to be heard when education decisions are being made...and that having strong public schools are vital. “Parent engagement is a key ingredient in that…as well as community engagement. But, our goal is not 30 more years, it’s perpetuity. We want to be around as long as there are public schools. We feel we need the voice of parents to try and make those schools the best that they can be.” Joann Mickens, National Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools, Inc. “Because parents have such a vested interest in seeing positive outcomes for student achievement, who better to speak on behalf of the children than their parents…and who better to try and lend their support to our public schools,” says Mickens.

Mickens credits the commitment of many in helping the organization reach 30-years...including Meridian’s own Phil Hardin foundation. There are a total of 12 chapters across the U.S.

