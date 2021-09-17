Rain likely again on Friday.... and Saturday.... and Sunday.... when will it end?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain is the primary feature of our weather story through the weekend and beyond. There can be some dry periods, but widespread rain will fall in the afternoons and evenings. That rain can fall heavily at times.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional rain. The low temperature will be near 71 degrees. Friday will start with occasional light rain. We’ll warm to a high temperature near 82 degrees. Rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy throughout the afternoon, and it can fall into the evening before it diminishes overnight.

Football Friday

That Friday forecast means there’s potential for some issues at our high school football games. Rain will be most widespread in the first quarter, but rain will gradually fade from more on than off to more off than on. That means occasional rain is possible throughout the games, but it’s most abundant early.

This Weekend’s Weather

Friday’s weather will set the stage for the weekend. Rain and occasional thunder will become widespread Saturday and Sunday, especially in the afternoons and evenings. Rain will diminish in the nights, but occasional showers are still possible.

When Will The Rain End?

The afternoon rainy pattern will hold on through Wednesday. On Wednesday, a cold front will track through our area and sweep the rain out of here. The cold front will also bring some cooler weather with it just in time for the beginning of Autumn.

