Rain will fall on-and-off through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On-and-off rain is likely through the weekend and into next week. The rainy pattern will not change until Wednesday when a cold front sweeps the rain-making storm system sitting over Louisiana out of the region.

Keep the rain gear close this evening at the high school football games. Remember ponchos are easier to manage in the stadiums than umbrellas, and some stadiums don’t allow umbrellas. Rain won’t be constant, but it can be heavy. Away from the rain, tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 72 degrees. Saturday will be mainly cloudy with periods of rain. Rain can fall heavily at times. Some sun is possible in breaks between the rainy areas. The high temperature will average near 83 degrees. If you’re looking for a longer dry break, the morning may be your best bet. Even then, rain is possible.

Rain is likely again on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Rain will not be constant, but we’re all fair game for rain all day each day.

On Tuesday night, a cold front will sweep across our area. It will bring more rain and storms with it, but after it exits to our east, it will finally bring an end to our rainy pattern. Any rain on Wednesday will fall first thing in the morning. Then the sun will return, and we expect a dry rest of next week. The Autumnal Equinox occurs on Wednesday afternoon, marking the official beginning of Fall.

