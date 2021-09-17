Two wrecks in two days in the same location

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two fatal car crashes happened just a day apart in the same area on Highway 19 south of Philadelphia.

A car and truck had a head on collision Tuesday. Brady Stewart of Lake, Miss., was killed instantly. Bradley Alexander is now in critical but stable condition. It was erroneously reported earlier that Alexander had died, based on information we received from the highway patrol. Newscenter 11 regrets this error.

Another head-on collision Wednesday resulted in the death of Christopher Chickaway of Philadelphia.

That stretch of Highway 19 is currently undergoing construction as the state upgrades it to a four-lane.

“Tragic lose of life and families affected. You know, we are trying to make that area safer and that’s why the construction is going on. Apparently, over the last few weeks there has been some distracted drivers for whatever reason and the outcome has been tragic. Again, I think the reason why we need the four-lane is very evident. It’s going to make the travel from Meridian and Collinsville much safer for all. It’s going to increase the economic development of the community.”

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that there have been a total of 5 fatal car wrecks on the stretch of highway between the House community and Philadelphia this year.

