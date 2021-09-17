Warriors drop home opener against Bobcats

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College loses in their home opener to Jones College 33-13 in a division game.

The game was all Jones College as the Bobcats got off to an early start with four play, 83 yard drive that concluded with a two-yard touchdown run by La’Damian Webb that took up a total of less than two minutes.

Rain started to be a factor by the 2nd quarter but that did not slow down the Bobcats as they ended up pouncing to a 27-0 lead to start the 2nd half.

East Central just couldn’t find their footing as they allowed five sacks, fumbled twice, and threw five interceptions.

An unfortunate loss at Bailey Stadium and not only did the Warriors lose this game, but they are now 0-3 for the first time since 2013. They will look for that first win in another division game on the road against Southwest.

