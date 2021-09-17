West Alabama shuts out North American University in largest margin victory in schools history

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The Tigers win their largest margin victory in the schools history and would tie for the third-most points during a game in Gulf South Conference football history in their shut out win over the North American Stallions. They would tie the record with Arkansas Monticello who set the record in 2000.

The game would start with a lightning delay to push the initial kickoff time.

Both the Tigers and the Stallions would struggle to move the ball in the beginning of the game with back to back turnovers but the Tigers would quickly find their groove.

Quarterback Jack McDaniels would hand the ball off to running back James Smith III to get the first touchdown of the night. Smith III would finish the night with 2 touchdowns

McDaniels will get the ball back quickly to find Smiley Martin wide open for a 63-yard touchdown.

The Tigers would score four touchdowns and one field goal all in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jack McDaniels passed for 232 yard and threw 3 touchdowns in the game.

The Tigers top off the night keep the Stallions scoreless. The final from Livingston 80-0 Tigers.

