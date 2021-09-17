Advertisement

West Alabama shuts out North American University in largest margin victory in schools history

Jack McDaniels sneaks into endzone and celebrates with teammates as Tigers go up 21-0.
Jack McDaniels sneaks into endzone and celebrates with teammates as Tigers go up 21-0.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The Tigers win their largest margin victory in the schools history and would tie for the third-most points during a game in Gulf South Conference football history in their shut out win over the North American Stallions. They would tie the record with Arkansas Monticello who set the record in 2000.

The game would start with a lightning delay to push the initial kickoff time.

Both the Tigers and the Stallions would struggle to move the ball in the beginning of the game with back to back turnovers but the Tigers would quickly find their groove.

Quarterback Jack McDaniels would hand the ball off to running back James Smith III to get the first touchdown of the night. Smith III would finish the night with 2 touchdowns

McDaniels will get the ball back quickly to find Smiley Martin wide open for a 63-yard touchdown.

The Tigers would score four touchdowns and one field goal all in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jack McDaniels passed for 232 yard and threw 3 touchdowns in the game.

The Tigers top off the night keep the Stallions scoreless. The final from Livingston 80-0 Tigers.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location off of Highway-39 where the man was shot
Man shot outside gas station in Meridian
Three suspects are being sought in Tuesday's gas station shootout.
3 suspects, gray car sought in gas station shooting
Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Store front where car crashed.
Meridian car chase ends in store front
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Latest News

Warriors are now 0-3 for the first time since 2013
Warriors drop home opener against Bobcats
(Source: EMCC Athletics)
EMCC opens MACCC North Divison play with huge win
Warriors ready for home opener against JCJC
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 17 Mississippi braces for Tulane in high-scoring matchup