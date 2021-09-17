Wet weather continues as we journey towards the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re stuck in a wet pattern for the end of the summer season due to an upper-level low pressure area that’s planted just west of our region. It’ll help form more showers & storms today, but mainly through the afternoon & evening. So, bring the rain gear if you’re planning to attend any high school football games. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s this afternoon.

Wet weather follows us into the weekend with a likely chance for rain both days. Weekend rainfall totals will range from .5″ - 1″.

Early next week (as we wrap up summer), rain chances will remain high. However, a cold front will cross our region Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. This will bring drier, cooler, and more fall-like weather just in time for the start of autumn on Wednesday. So, get ready for sun-filled days and cool 70s for highs as we start a new season.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.