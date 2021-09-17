William Edward “Eddie” Winsett, age 52, of Denton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. He was born in Butler, Alabama, on August 17, 1969, to John M. Winsett and Catherine E. Winters.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, John and his niece, Katie Winsett. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Winters (Step-Father, Clyde Winters); siblings, Dewayne (Jana) Winsett, Donald (Denah) Winsett, Tammy (Thomas) Chalifoux; nephews, Blaine Winsett, Zachary (Sahlee) Nichols, and Chase Nichols; niece, Brooke (Clayton) Glass; grand nephews, Connor, John, and Dylan; grand nieces, Aubrey and Jaide; former brother-in-law, Larry Nichols; his special friends, Paula Buckley; Robyn F. Hemphill, Darlene S. Cranford; and his special lifelong friends in Texas, Alabama, and Mississippi; two fur babies, Ringo and Roxie.

Eddie’s love for travel, photography, and shopping for the great deal took him to many cites all over the United States. He cherished his friendships and considered “Friends…Family.” He loved his “FAMILY” very much. Eddie had a larger than life personality. His outrageous whit and stimulating comebacks was why so many fell in love with him. Eddie never met a strangers….Always made you feel better with laughter. He had the biggest heart, always giving of his time to help someone in need. One of Eddie’s daily activities was to call his friend for long chats.

Eddie is in Heaven now talking to God and everyone about his Murano glass bowls and flower pots that he bought. He had an extremely close bond with his sister, Tammy whom he loved very much. What an amazing human being, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, and Fur Daddy Eddie was to us all. We will miss you and our daily phone chats dearly. Until we meet again in Heaven’s gate, you will be forever in our hearts.

Mathew 28:20 – I am with you always.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Choctaw Paws.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Jachin with Rev. Frank Gibson officiating.

