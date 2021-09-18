77-year-old found dead after Silver Alert

YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteer firefighters discovered the body of a man whose disappearance launched a statewide Silver Alert.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin Samples of Coffeeville over the weekend.

Chief Deputy Thomas West told WTVA that Samples’ body was found in his vehicle in a creek.

West said vegetation covered the car in the runoff that connects to Susie Perry Creek, making it difficult to see from the highway.

He suspects Samples may have had a heart attack that led him to drive his vehicle off of the highway.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.