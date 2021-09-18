Advertisement

77-year-old found dead after Silver Alert

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigationissued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigationissued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin Samples.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT
YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteer firefighters discovered the body of a man whose disappearance launched a statewide Silver Alert.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin Samples of Coffeeville over the weekend.

Chief Deputy Thomas West told WTVA that Samples’ body was found in his vehicle in a creek.

West said vegetation covered the car in the runoff that connects to Susie Perry Creek, making it difficult to see from the highway.

He suspects Samples may have had a heart attack that led him to drive his vehicle off of the highway.

