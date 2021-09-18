Crimson Tide holds off Gators in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTOK) -What started out as an Alabama blowout quickly turned into a fourth quarter battle between the Crimson Tide and the Gators.

Alabama would start the first quarter with a Bryce Young screen pass to Jase McClellan to get the first touchdown of the game.

Florida would come out to respond with a 25 yard field goal.

But then Alabama will hit the end zone twice as they score two unanswered touchdowns to round out the first half.

Coming out of the locker room the Gators come out ready to fight. They go onto score two unanswered touchdowns bringing the game to a 5 point ball game, 28-23.

The fourth quarter starts and the battle picks up.

Alabama will go for a field goal to advance the lead to 31-23.

Gators struggle at first but with a little more than three minutes left in the game Dameon Pierce will run 17 yards to the house for the touchdown. Florida fails at the two point conversion.

The clock ticks down with seconds left. Fourth and two, Crimson Tide takes the timeout with ten seconds left in the game. They decide to punt the ball and with four seconds left the Gators are unable to move the ball.

Alabama beats Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 31-29.

