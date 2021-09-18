Advertisement

Gadsden wreck claims the life of a toddler

(WCAX)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - ALEA has confirmed that a toddler was killed in a wreck in Gadsden on Friday.

According to the agency, the wreck happened after a car left the roadway, traveled through the median and into the other lane before being hit by a tractor-trailer. This happened at 9:50 a.m. on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77.

ALEA says the driver, 33-year-old Tenisha Rochae Timmons, was not wearing a seatbelt and the toddler was not restrained, both were ejected from the car. Timmons was transported to a local hospital for treatment but the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

ALEA has not released the identity of the toddler. Troopers are continuing an investigation into this crash.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Three arrested in drug raid
Three arrested in Newton drug bust
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
Two head-on collisions this week in same area of Highway 19 have resulted in fatalities....
Two wrecks in two days in the same location
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Chaos inside Biloxi casino; one killed, one arrested
Football Friday - September 17, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - September 17, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - September 17, 2021 - Part 3