Game of the Week: Cougars top Yellowjackets, 28-6

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars went on the road and beat the Union Yellow Jackets in a big rivalry game.

It was crowded at Union High School as both teams were represented well, but the Newton County crowd got the last laugh in this game.

First quarter was all Cougars as L.T. Phillips rushed for a goal line touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The offense for the Cougars great, but the defense was incredible. Late in the first, Union quarterback Hickman was looking for a big play, but instead got a big hit courtesy of Kaleb Blackwell and it resulted in a fumble, which Newton County scooped and scored to make it 14-0.

The Yellow Jackets just couldn’t find their rhythm as there were multiple plays of dropped passes. The biggest killer was penalties. Anytime Union got a great play, a flag was thrown and they would walk back and not be able to replicate their success prior.

Newton County not only beats their rival, but they get their first win of the season and are now 1-3. Nothing better than getting that first win against a rival. Their next game will be at home against Sumrall.

On top of being 1-3, Union is on a three-game losing streak. They will look to turn their luck around on the road against Choctaw County.

