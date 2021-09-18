Advertisement

Maker Faire Meridian held this weekend

Maker Faire Meridian
Maker Faire Meridian(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Sep. 18, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum hosted their sixth Maker Faire Saturday afternoon. The event, which started in 2015, allows makers from around Meridian to share their creations with the public. As an added bonus, admission was free and you could also take a tour of the museum.

Greg Hatcher, Executive Director at Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum, hopes to see people coming out to support local makers.

“Maker Faire Meridian is happening here at the Industrial Museum at Soulé. We’ve been doing it since 2015 and we’re happy for all the makers that have come out. We surely invite all of the people in the community to come out and see what people are making.”

Maker Faire will also be happening Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Admission will be free and the event will happen rain or shine.

