Panthers fight field conditions, come up with win on the road

Quitman celebrates after first touchdown of the game in 4th game of the season against Kemper...
Quitman celebrates after first touchdown of the game in 4th game of the season against Kemper County.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks WTOK Tailgate game was in Scooba where the Kemper County Wildcats hosted the Quitman Panthers.

About an hour before kick off the rain was coming down at EMCC’s campus, but thankfully the rain, thunder and lightning all cleared before the game got started.

Kemper County would start the game with quarterback Aaron Steele who would tuck the ball and run for a huge first down to set them up close the the redzone.

Steele would take the ball and run into the endzone but the ball would pop out but the refs would call it good!

Quitman would quickly get the ball back and would run it into the endzone the tie up the game 7-7 in the first quarter,

The game would remain dry but the turf stayed wet, making it a run heavy game.

The Wildcats would try to make a comeback but the Panthers would take the win back home with them 41-33.

