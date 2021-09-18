Science Saturday held at Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian hosted Science Saturday on September 18th.

Science Saturday aims to create interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) education and promote career exploration through fun, hands-on activities for children of all ages.

Saturday’s event featured workers in professions from a wide range of jobs including pilots from NAS Meridian, workers from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and real-world scientists from industries and organizations in East Mississippi.

Employees at the museum hope that kids become inspired by what they saw today and choose to pursue science in their future.

“The goal today is to further science literacy in the community and also bring in a lot of different people who work in science and show that science isn’t intimidating. It’s something that’s fun for children to do, it’s something that everyone can do, and that there’s all different branches of it. It’s kind of a good way to bring in community engagement and let everyone see everything that we have in Meridian,” said Education Assistant Hope Vollm.

For more information on other activities and events planned at Mississippi Children’s Museum, please visit their website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

