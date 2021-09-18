Advertisement

Three arrested in Newton drug bust

By Matt Robin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) -Police say three men from the city of Newton are in jail today after a large-scale drug bust.

Police say Mitchell Hillie, Malcolm Walker and Christopher Hillie were arrested on multiple drug charges after a raid was conducted on their house.

The Newton Police Department executed the raid at around 6 AM Friday morning that recovered marijuana, crystal meth, Oxycodone, and Xanax.

A large amount of money, nine cell phones, and additional drug paraphernalia was also recovered.

The raid was just blocks from downtown Newton on Church St.

It’s one of the areas in the city that’s been involved in a lot of our shootings and drug problems since Chief Patrick took over in February of 2020, it’s been the area we’ve been trying to crack down on the hardest. Like I said in the beginning, it’s just the start of it.

Detective Michael Williams

A neighbor of the suspects told Newscenter 11 that there have been about three shootings on that street but he’s glad that the police are getting the drug dealers out of the neighborhood.

