12 year old killed after being shot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a shooting around 7 pm Saturday on County Road 225. The body of a 12-year-old male was found deceased when police got to the scene.

This case is under investigation, and the body will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

Chief Deputy Barry White tells Clarke County Hot Topics that no foul play is suspected, however, witnesses are being interviewed as investigators are still working this case.

