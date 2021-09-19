Bulldogs drop first game of the season in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTOK) - Mississippi State was ready to be put to the test in week three of college football.

Both the Bulldogs and the Tigers went into this game undefeated.

Memphis would get the ball moving first on a 49 yard fumble return by Sanchez Blake Jr.

But State would make their comeback. Going for a field goal and then two touchdowns to start the second quarter.

The third quarter is when it starts to change.

Memphis will lead the fourth quarter 28-17.

The most controversial play of the game comes from the Calvin Austin III 94 yard punt return. Bulldogs thought the ball was down and would hold the Tigers their for a first down but Austin III picks it up for the return.

Malik Heath will hit the end zone for the Bulldogs to bring it to a five point game 28-23 Tigers.

The Tigers will then settle for a 51 yard field goal with 2:02 left on the clock.

Mississippi State is able to make it down the field for a Makai Polk 36 yard pass from Will Rodgers cutting the score to 31-29.

With the last minute attempt it would be the Tigers who come away with the win.

The Bulldogs fall 31-29 and move to 2-1 on the season.

