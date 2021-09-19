City council member discuss potential skate park in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many teens will find areas where they can ride their skateboard without being told to leave by a police officer because they are on private or public properties.

One city council member is aiming to give all skaters a place to call their home by building a potential skating park in Meridian. Newscenter 11 talked with skaters about this proposed idea for the Queen City.

23-year-old Jaywaun Johnson has been skating all his life. He loves the art of skating. He even spent six years talking with community leaders about getting Meridian a skating park.

“I got the chance to speak with members of the council as well as members of the board. I even had a mockup build of what a potential skate park could be down here. We were waiting for news on anything. Days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months, and months turned into years. We never got anything from there,” said local Jaywaun Johnson.

Johnson never gave up hope. He finally received some good news that he had been wait for over six years to hear.

“After advocating for so long, I’m just finally happy to hear somebody doing something on it,” said Johnson.

The person aiming to make this park possible is Ward 5 City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey.

She gave a statement saying she’s exploring the possibilities of a skateboard park in Meridian.

We spoke with other skaters that are also excited about the proposed idea.

“I really hope that it goes through. It is really hard to skate around here. The roads are choppy. It is hard to find any good spot for people to enjoy themselves as well as what they would like to do. The place that we can go to is MUMS. You got a community but no place to do the art. Hopefully, this will go through,” said local Tristen Searbrugh.

Lindsey said she would like the potential park to be over 10,000 square feet.

