Advertisement

Corral accounts for 7 TDs, No. 17 Rebels beat Tulane 61-21

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral lights up against Tulane in Ole Miss’s 61-21 victory Saturday night
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns, ran for four scores, and No. 17 Mississippi beat Tulane 61-21 on Saturday night, scoring all its points in the first three quarters.

The Rebels are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015, and after an open date next week, visit Alabama on Oct. 2.

Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes for Tulane (1-2), but the Green Wave —- wearing helmets honoring the schools time in the SEC in the first half of the 1900s — never really had a chance.

Corral ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter as Ole Miss built a 19-7 lead. He then tossed two TD pass in the second quarter and the Rebels led 40-21 at the half.

UP NEXT

Tulane: The Green Wave will play their first home game of the season against UAB next week. Hurricane Ida had forced the team out of New Orleans and to Birmingham for several week.

Mississippi: The Rebels will look to beat Alabama for the first time since 2015.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug raid
Three arrested in Newton drug bust
Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
Two head-on collisions this week in same area of Highway 19 have resulted in fatalities....
Two wrecks in two days in the same location

Latest News

SOURCE: AP
Tre Young’s late pick slams door on Alcorn St. in S. Alabama win
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over...
Mississippi Valley State gets out played by SFA’s defense
Trey Lowe awaits a snap against Grambling State
Southern Miss unable to win at home over Troy