Marion Town leaders inspire young students

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion leaders spoke at a local school to encourage young students to follow their dreams.

Chief Randall Davis, Mayor Larry Gill, and other community leaders talk with the 1st graders at Northeast Elementary.

They shared with them tips on how to become a Mayor or a Police Chief. The students learned the importance of following the rules and acting responsibly.

Organizers said they hoped these lessons would inspire students to do the right thing throughout their adult lives.

