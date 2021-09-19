Meridian woman on a mission to spread love

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Penni Butchee is on a mission to spread love to the community around her. Butchee saw the amount of sadness that Covid-19 has brought to people and vowed to do everything she could to bring joy back to those around her. Butchee has started giving small gift bags with items to brighten people’s day during challenging times, including residents of nursing homes.

“People have been going through so much and haven’t been able to see loved ones and all. It made me think that maybe I can get out and deliver the love that someone else wasn’t able to deliver. And in this time, right now in this world, that’s exactly what we need.”

Butchee told WTOK that she has no plans of stopping anytime soon. If you would like to donate any items to go in the gift bags, please call Butchee at 601-686-7431.

