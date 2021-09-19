Mississippi Valley State gets out played by SFA’s defense

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (WTOK) - Stephen F. Austin came out Saturday night with their feet on the gas pedal and they never let up.

Scoring two touchdowns and a field goal to start off the first quarter would begin the damage on the Delta Devils.

Mississippi Valley State would only be able to get a field goal to start the first quarter but early on in the fourth quarter _ Johnson will run for a 15 yard touchdown.

Halftime the Lumberjacks lead 38-10.

Then the game starts the slow after the half.

SFA scores two touchdowns and two field goals and the Delta Devils do not make it back in the end zone for the remainder of the game.

Stephen F. Austin wins 59-13.

