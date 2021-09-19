SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTOK) - The one play everyone has been talking about comes from Calvin Austin III’s 94 yard punt return to the house.

Hearing the play you might think, “Well what went wrong?”

There were a few things.

Check the play out to see for yourself.

The SEC said Saturday night that officials made two different officiating errors in allowing Memphis’ gamebreaking punt return TD in the Tigers’ 31-29 win over Mississippi State. https://t.co/0K1dK2Gwmlpic.twitter.com/TGm0lcgfNh (via @American_FB) — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 19, 2021

After the game the SEC sent out a statement saying the signal on the play should have been reviewed and if it was looked it possibly could have been overturned the touchdown.

The other issues was that Memphis had two players on the field wearing the number four jersey which would have brought the ball back and would have cost Memphis a five yard penalty.

SEC releases statement on the officiating in the Mississippi State vs Memphis game Saturday. (SEC)

After the game Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said, “Sometimes you try to boost morale. Sometimes morale doesn’t need to be boosted. Now, you need to boost something, but it’s not always morale that needs to be boosted. And between now and (Sunday), I’m going to figure out what it is that needs to be boosted and whether I’m right or not, we’re going to boost something.”

The Bulldogs are now 2-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.