SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left, and Charles Cross after his fumble during a two-point conversion attempt in the final moments of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTOK) - The one play everyone has been talking about comes from Calvin Austin III’s 94 yard punt return to the house.

Hearing the play you might think, “Well what went wrong?”

There were a few things.

Check the play out to see for yourself.

After the game the SEC sent out a statement saying the signal on the play should have been reviewed and if it was looked it possibly could have been overturned the touchdown.

The other issues was that Memphis had two players on the field wearing the number four jersey which would have brought the ball back and would have cost Memphis a five yard penalty.

SEC releases statement on the officiating in the Mississippi State vs Memphis game Saturday.
SEC releases statement on the officiating in the Mississippi State vs Memphis game Saturday.(SEC)

After the game Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said, “Sometimes you try to boost morale. Sometimes morale doesn’t need to be boosted. Now, you need to boost something, but it’s not always morale that needs to be boosted. And between now and (Sunday), I’m going to figure out what it is that needs to be boosted and whether I’m right or not, we’re going to boost something.”

The Bulldogs are now 2-1 on the season.

