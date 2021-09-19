Southern Miss unable to win at home over Troy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Will Hall era is off to a rocky start.

Hall said to USM Athletics, “We’re one of the youngest teams in America, not an excuse. I didn’t come here to lose games and make excuses, but we are building this thing. We’re recruiting at a high level and we’ve got to figure it out over the course of the next week going into conference play to give ourselves a fighting chance. We said in year one, we wanted to play 12 games that mattered. I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but we’re still in position to do that. If we can keep developing and getting better on this offensive unit and maintain what we’re doing in the kicking game and defense, we can look up down the stretch and be playing games that matter. That’s been the goal for year one from the start, and to recruit and change the culture, which I’m proud that we’re doing.”

Saturday night the Golden Eagles hosted Troy in Hattiesburg. Troy would win the coin toss and choose to defer.

Southern Miss will start on the score board with a 46 yard field goal by Briggs Bourgeois bringing them up 3-0.

The score would remain into the half but to start but start the third quarter Troy’s Jabre Barber would score the Trojans first touchdown with a 17 yard pass from Taylor Powell.

To end the third quarter Powell will find Deyunkrea Lewis for a 16 yard touchdown to lead going into the fourth quarter 14-3.

In the final quarter Troy will find the end zone once again for their final touchdown of the night.

Golden Eagle’s special team steps up for a 47 yard fumble return by Everitt Cunningham which is the first defensive touchdown of the season.

The final from Hattiesburg was 21-9 Trojans. The Golden Eagles fell 8-3 against Troy in all-time series and 4-3 against them in Hattiesburg.

After the game head coach Will Hall said, “Really disappointing loss. At home, I thought our fans came out, had a great energy. We played really really hard on defense for a long time and gave ourselves a chance to win. Thought we played really good in the kicking game. It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t generate any offense. On the first drive, we went right down the field, had a chance for a touchdown pass, was a little off right there, we could have a great catch. Ended up kicking a field goal and after that, didn’t generate much at all.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.