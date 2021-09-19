Advertisement

Tropical Storm Rose forms in the Atlantic

By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Rose formed in the Atlantic Sunday afternoon with sustained winds of 40 mph. Slight strengthening is set to occur as Rose tracks to the northwest into the open ocean. Only two years, 2005 and 2020, have gotten to the seventeenth named storm earlier than this season.

No impacts to the mainland US are expected from Rose.

