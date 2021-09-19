Advertisement

UL Monroe squeaks out a win over Jackson State, 12-7

Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders explains his view on a “pay day.”
Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders explains his view on a “pay day.”
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (AP) — L Monroe squeaks out a win over Jackson State, 12-7

After Sutherland opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter, Jackson State took the lead in the second period when Joshua Lanier caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders.

The Tigers’ lead held up until the fourth quarter when Sutherland hit from 42 and 49 yards.

Sanders completed 27 of 40 passes for 243 yards. Aubrey Miller Jr. was credited with 16 tackles for Jackson State (2-1).

For the Warhawks (1-1), Rhett Rodriguez completed 16 of 29 passes for 150 yards and Andrew Henry had nine carries for 52 yards.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug raid
Three arrested in Newton drug bust
Woman killed in Kemper County car accident
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
Two head-on collisions this week in same area of Highway 19 have resulted in fatalities....
Two wrecks in two days in the same location

Latest News

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) between Auburn and Penn State at Beaver...
No. 10 Penn St holds on to white out No. 22 Auburn 28-20
North Carolina State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) disrupts a pass attempt by...
Bulldogs drop first game of the season in Memphis
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Crimson Tide holds off Gators in the Swamp
William Byron (24) and Kyle Busch (18) race into turn one during the NASCAR Cup series auto...
Hendrick stars dodging playoff elimination at Bristol