Wet pattern continues for a few more days

Rainy start to the week
Rainy start to the week(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Much of the rainfall will continue to weaken across the area as we get closer to the overnight hours into Sunday. A few showers are possible for early Sunday morning, but the break doesn’t last long. By noon on Sunday, showers and storms are expected to be scattered across the area in a very similar fashion to how it was today. We won’t all get rainfall all day, but most of us are likely to get at least some rain. Where the rain falls heavily, rainfall totals could reach an inch or more. Temperatures for Sunday afternoon will warm into the mid 80′s with lows in the upper 60′s.

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Tuesday as an upper-level low continues to slowly crawl out of the area. Highs Tuesday look to be in the lower 80′s with lows in the upper 60′s. A cold front will make its way through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential for some showers and storms before and shortly after sunrise Wednesday.

Conditions start to dry out and clear out for us throughout the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80′s. Lows overnight into Thursday could drop as low as the mid 50′s. The remainder of the week will be marked by lower temperatures, lower dew-points, and clearer skies. Highs for Thursday through Saturday look to be in the upper 70′s with lows in the upper 50′s.

