Advertisement

Winston gets sacked four times in Saints loss to Panthers 26-7

Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 17-7
Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 17-7(AP)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTOK) After last weeks huge week one in the regular season for the Saints, week two did not bring the same luck.

Heading into the game the Saints were out eight assistant coaches, due to positive COVID-19 tests. Five of those coaches, coach offensive positions.

Quarterback, Jameis Winston was held to 111 passing yards and was intercepted twice. He was also sacked four times in Sundays game.

Alvin Kamara only had 5 yards on eight carries.

The Panthers were able to outgain the Saints 383-128 on the game. They also had 28 first downs over the Saints 6.

This was New Orleans fewest total yards under head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints only touchdown of the game came from Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter on an 8 yard run.

New Orleans will hit the road to Foxborough next Sunday to play New England.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug raid
Three arrested in Newton drug bust
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Gadsden wreck claims the life of a toddler

Latest News

File- In this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo, Kevin Harvick waits in his garage before...
Elliott and Harvick add fiery feud to NASCAR’s playoffs
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field during the first half...
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaves Dolphins game with injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football...
SEC leads AP top 25 poll with 7 teams in the rankings
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
Saints enter Carolina game without 8 assistant coaches