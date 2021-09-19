Winston gets sacked four times in Saints loss to Panthers 26-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTOK) After last weeks huge week one in the regular season for the Saints, week two did not bring the same luck.

Heading into the game the Saints were out eight assistant coaches, due to positive COVID-19 tests. Five of those coaches, coach offensive positions.

Quarterback, Jameis Winston was held to 111 passing yards and was intercepted twice. He was also sacked four times in Sundays game.

Alvin Kamara only had 5 yards on eight carries.

The Panthers were able to outgain the Saints 383-128 on the game. They also had 28 first downs over the Saints 6.

This was New Orleans fewest total yards under head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints only touchdown of the game came from Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter on an 8 yard run.

New Orleans will hit the road to Foxborough next Sunday to play New England.

