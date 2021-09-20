Bama and Rebels have SEC players of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After big games from both the Rebels and Alabama, it is no surprise that familiar faces were recognized on the SEC Football players of the week list.

Here is the full list.

OFFENSE

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Became the first player in SEC history with three passing TDs and four rushing TDs in a single game in leading Ole Miss past Tulane.

The seven total TDs tied the school record set in 1951 by Showboat Boykin against Mississippi State.

Finished the game 23-of-31 for 335 yards, three passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Also rushed for 68 yards and a career-high four TDs on the ground.

DEFENSE

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Anderson led the Crimson Tide in production points as the Tide defeated No. 9 Florida in Gainesville

Finished with seven total tackles with four solo stops

Recorded a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss (-8 yards)

Alabama coaches credited Anderson with four pressures

Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

Smith ignited the Bulldog defense with a career-high eight tackles during Georgia’s 40-13 dismantling of South Carolina

He had 1.5 sacks in his performance, including splitting one with Jordan Davis that resulted in a Gamecocks safety before the half

Smith also forced a fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by the Bulldogs and led to Georgia’s fifth touchdown of the game

Thanks in part to Smith’s performance, the Bulldog defense has only allowed a single touchdown this year

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nik Constantinou, P, Texas A&M

The sophomore punter from Melbourne, Australia, punted four times for 182 yards and averaged 45.5 yards per punt and all four punts were killed inside the 20-yard line.

His long was a 61-yard effort that was killed at the five-yard line.

His next punt forced a fair catch at the Lobo eight-yard line.

His third punt went out of bounds at the UNM 13-yard line and his final punt went 53 yards where it was killed at the New Mexico nine-yard line so three of his four punts were killed inside the 10-yard line.

DEFENSIVE LINE

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

Had three tackles, including 2.5 sacks in helping LSU to a 49-21 win over Central Michigan.

His 2.5 sacks totaled 13 yards in losses.

As a unit, LSU recorded five sacks and 15.0 tackles for LSU.

LSU held Central Michigan to 56 rushing yards and 284 total yards in the win.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jeremy James, OL, Ole Miss

Paved the way for a landmark Ole Miss offense that amassed 41 first downs, tying the SEC record.

Helped the Rebels total 707 offensive yards, which marked the fourth-most ever by an Ole Miss team.

Did not allow a sack.

The Rebels converted on 7-of-8 trips to the red zone.

Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

Paved the way for an Arkansas offense that posted 633 total yards in a 45-10 win against Georgia Southern, the eighth-best mark in program history.

Helped Arkansas register 200 or more rushing yards in every game this season. The Razorbacks are one of five teams in the country to rush for 240+ yards in three games.

For the season, Pro Football Focus grades Stromberg as the SEC’s top center, earning an offensive grade of 77.3.

FRESHMAN

Adonais Mitchell, WR, Georgia

Mitchell posted career highs of four catches for a team-high 77 yards and his first career touchdown during the victory over the Gamecocks

He hauled in a career-long 38 yarder for a score from JT Daniels to give the Bulldogs a 21-6 edge in the second quarter

Mitchell’s other three catches went for first downs, including two on third-and-long situations

