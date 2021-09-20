Advertisement

City leaders set new opening date for Threefoot opening

Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting an October debut for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel.
Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting an October debut for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting an October debut for the multi-million dollar Threefoot Hotel project.

“We have talked to the owners, and they are wrapping things up as we speak. We are looking for good things to happen. We are trying to make sure we have done everything that we are supposed to do in that position,” said Smith.

The Threefoot Hotel will feature a restaurant, rooftop bar and a Starbucks. Smith said it will be an asset to the city.

Talks are underway between the hotel ownership and the city to use the old parking garage next to the Threefoot building.

“That is our parking lot. We are talking to the owner about having parking spaces in that garage. We are looking at it, and hopefully, we will come up with a reasonable solution,” said Smith.

The Threefoot Building originally opened in 1930 and was the tallest building in Mississippi at that time.

