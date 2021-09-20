The countdown to fall is on

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fall is only 2 days away, and it looks like the weather is actually paying attention to the calendar this year. Starting Wednesday, cooler & drier air rolls in behind a cold front that’ll cross on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front, it’ll remain warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms...this includes today. So, make sure to carry the umbrella.

As the front is crossing, additional showers and storms may accompany it. Downpours can be expected along with gusty winds as the front is crossing. The timing looks to range between 7PM and 11PM on Tuesday evening, but stay tuned for updates.

Regardless, behind the front there will be a complete shift in the pattern. Lingering spotty showers may hold on early Wednesday before daybreak. Then, expect decreasing clouds leading to PM sunshine! Highs will stay in the upper 70s, and dew points will fall into the 50s (vs today’s 70s). This means that it’ll be much less muggy. Also, good bye to rain for DAYS! Once the front crosses, rain chances go down to zero through Sunday.

So, get ready for a true fall like feel just in time for the start of fall. Thankfully, it looks like we’ll hold on to that fall-like pattern for a good while...giving us time to enjoy it.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.