Crimenet 09_20_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jennifer Lea Gordon.

Gordon is a 41-year-old White female who stands approximately 4′11″ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for the crime of being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Gordon can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

