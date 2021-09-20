Advertisement

Crimenet 09_20_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jennifer Lea Gordon.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jennifer Lea Gordon.

Gordon is a 41-year-old White female who stands approximately 4′11″ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for the crime of being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Gordon can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

