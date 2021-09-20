First Responders: Preston Fire Chief Jason Sharp

PRESTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Jason Sharp is our latest First Responder.

“I know everybody here. I want to help everybody here. It’s just like a big family, I guess you’d say,” Sharp said.

Jason Sharp has been the chief of the Preston Fire Department for the past four years. He was introduced to the fire service right after he was born.

“My father was a retired city of Philadelphia fireman and my grandfather was part of a fire department in Philadelphia,” Sharp said.

He’s pretty much been around the fire department his entire life. Sharp said he loves every part of being in the fire service.

“I like all of it. It’s just a different feeling when the radio goes off. You never know what’s fixing to happen,” Sharp explained.

In a community where everyone is familiar with one another, it can be challenging when it comes to responding to calls. It truly takes a special kind of person to be in this field.

“You don’t know who it is, you don’t know what the situation is until you get there. It can be trying at times,” Sharp said.

The hours of helping others are not routine. The support from family is everything and Sharp has that. He has a 5-year-old and a newborn, along with his supporting wife.

“They’re pretty supportive,” Sharp said. “It’s pretty rough because you get the phone call at two or three o’clock in the morning and you might be gone four or five hours. You could be gone half the day. It takes a good family to support you.”

There’s always a need for more volunteers. Sharp hopes you will help out your local department if possible.

“The fire department is more than just a fire department. They’re basically the backbone of your community. We have all these tornadoes and hurricanes. They are the first ones out there trying to get to you to make sure you’re okay,” Sharp said.

