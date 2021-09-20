‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves joined Republican colleagues asking to meet with President Biden to address the illegal immigrants entering the United States, “due to his open border policy.”

The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.

Reeves tweeted the announcement Monday, saying, “It is not his job to run your life.... but it is his job to secure our border!”

Today I joined 25 other governors requesting a meeting with President Biden to discuss the flood of more than 1.3 million people who are entering our country illegally due to his open border policy.



It is not his job to run your life…..but it is his job to secure our border! pic.twitter.com/sbxUjwt41C — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 20, 2021

Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas co-wrote the letter.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the letter opened saying.

“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored. Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million—more people than the populations of nine U.S. states,” the letter went on to say.

In May, over a dozen Republican governors wrote a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to take immediate action against the Border crisis.

Biden has yet to publicly respond to Monday’s request for a meeting.

