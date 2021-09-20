Advertisement

‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves joined Republican colleagues asking to meet with President Biden to address the illegal immigrants entering the United States, “due to his open border policy.”

The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.

Reeves tweeted the announcement Monday, saying, “It is not his job to run your life.... but it is his job to secure our border!”

Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas co-wrote the letter.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the letter opened saying.

“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored. Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million—more people than the populations of nine U.S. states,” the letter went on to say.

In May, over a dozen Republican governors wrote a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to take immediate action against the Border crisis.

Biden has yet to publicly respond to Monday’s request for a meeting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 12-year-old’s death after a shooting.
12 year old killed after being shot
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
SEC issues statement on non-reviewed play in Mississippi State’s loss to Memphis
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Lauderdale County Supervisors
Supervisors discuss courthouse project, millage rate increase
Mac Barnes to retire from coaching Lamar at the end of the season
Bounds tours LCSD schools
Dr. Hank Bounds advising Lauderdale County Schools on best practices
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 772K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases