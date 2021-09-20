Advertisement

Jerry Boutwell

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
May 18, 1956 ~ September 18, 2021 (age 65)

Graveside services for Mr. Jerry Boutwell will be held Wednesday at 12:30 pm at Antioch Southern Methodist Church cemetery. Bro. Keith Lovett will officiate. Stephens Funeral Home of Meridian has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Boutwell, 65, of Meridian, passed away Saturday at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He was a machinist for Fairbanks Scales Co.

Mr. Boutwell loved his wife Virginia, who preceded him in death. He also loved his church, Antioch Southern Methodist Church, of which he was a member. He enjoyed hot rods and attending the “Cruising the Coast” each year. Mr. Boutwell enjoyed playing softball at Sammie Davidson Complex and was a fan of Alabama football.

Survivors include his brother Bob Boutwell and wife Rhonda; uncle Glenn Johnson and wife Joy; aunts Ruth Drake, Doris Lewis and husband Donald. He is also survived by his nephew Brent Boutwell along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his loving wife Virginia, Mr. Boutwell was preceded in death by his parents Robert Floyd Boutwell and Mada Johnson Boutwell.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Fairchild, Roy Gentry, Dennis Carpenter, Kirby Drake, Jonathan Breland and Robby Maxey.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10am to 12 pm at the funeral Home.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Stephens Funeral Home

