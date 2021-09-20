Graveside services for Judith Ann Jacobs Sturdivant, 82, originally from Butler will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Marvin Cemetery on the Ararat Road near 2991 Ararat Rd. at 4 P.M. with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating.

Ms. Sturdivant passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Jemison, Alabama at her daughter’s home. She was born August 1, 1939, in Butler, Alabama. She retired from Vanity Fair after 25 years of service. Following her retirement, she ran the Mobile Press Register for 8 ½ years. She loved her employment at the Mobile Press Register above any of her other professions.

Survivors include her children, Celeste S. May; Aubrey Nelson Sturdivant, Jr.; Andy Ray Sturdivant (Deborah); and Jason Brett Sturdivant (Carolyn); grandchildren, Anna Lee (Aron Dane) May; Kristen (Clete) Beard; Alex (Bella) Sturdivant, Daniel (Bre) Sturdivant; Taylor Andrew Sturdivant; Tyler Lee Sturdivant; Charlie Danielle Sturdivant; and Jordan Baylee Sturdivant; great grandchildren, Finley Harper May, Collins Beard, and Adylan Beard; and brother, Robert Lee (Gerda) Jacobs, Jr.; and special friends, Alice Jacobs Mosley; and Pam (Kim) Sparks.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Jacobs, Sr. and Annie Viola Shirley Jacobs; son, Clay Sturdivant; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Ann Sturdivant; and siblings, Julian Jacobs, Roger Jacobs, Alman Jacobs, Moody Jacobs, and Ruth Corley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Comfort Care Hospice Team-Bryant Culpepper, Ambre Withers, and Kerrie Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Choctaw Paws at My PayPal – annebrownlee3@gmail.com

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.