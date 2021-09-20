Skip to content
Kemper County Arrest Report September 20, 2021
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Anthony Bradley 09-09-2021 Probation Violation.jpg
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Cleo Mccallebb 09-11-2021 Reckless Driving; DUI Other (1).jpg
John Palmer 09-18-2021 No Driver License; Failure to Yield for Blue Lights; Disregard Traffic Devices; Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road.jpg
Jimmy Cole 09-17-2021 DUI.jpg
Keshawn Little 09-18-2021 Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.jpg
Randy Moncreaise 09-13-2021 Domestic Violence.jpg
Rapheus Joseph 09-14-2021 Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Substance II Narcotics.jpg
