Kemper County Arrest Report September 20, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Anthony Bradley 09-09-2021 Probation Violation.jpg
Anthony Bradley 09-09-2021 Probation Violation.jpg

Cleo Mccallebb 09-11-2021 Reckless Driving; DUI Other (1).jpg
Cleo Mccallebb 09-11-2021 Reckless Driving; DUI Other (1).jpg
John Palmer 09-18-2021 No Driver License; Failure to Yield for Blue Lights; Disregard Traffic...
John Palmer 09-18-2021 No Driver License; Failure to Yield for Blue Lights; Disregard Traffic Devices; Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road.jpg
Jimmy Cole 09-17-2021 DUI.jpg
Jimmy Cole 09-17-2021 DUI.jpg
Keshawn Little 09-18-2021 Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.jpg
Keshawn Little 09-18-2021 Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.jpg
Randy Moncreaise 09-13-2021 Domestic Violence.jpg
Randy Moncreaise 09-13-2021 Domestic Violence.jpg
Rapheus Joseph 09-14-2021 Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Substance II Narcotics.jpg
Rapheus Joseph 09-14-2021 Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Substance II Narcotics.jpg

